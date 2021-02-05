Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 12,022 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Textron by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

