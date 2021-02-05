Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

RHI stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

