Robert W. Baird Increases Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $65.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $45.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

