Robin Traywick Williams Acquires 3,000 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Robin Traywick Williams purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $21,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at $583,710.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Traywick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Robin Traywick Williams acquired 9 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $61.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Robin Traywick Williams acquired 500 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $3,225.00.

Shares of ESXB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESXB shares. Stephens lowered Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

