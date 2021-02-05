Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $241.37. 7,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.