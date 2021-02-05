Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 325 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 355 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 347.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.