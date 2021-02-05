Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

