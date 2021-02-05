ROOBEE Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $282,880.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00781109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.