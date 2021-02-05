Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $165.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

MCHP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. 76,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

