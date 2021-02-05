Rosenblatt Securities Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.61.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,152,027. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

