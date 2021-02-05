Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

