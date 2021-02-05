Ross Tennenbaum Sells 926 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 719,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,081. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.63 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,665,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.