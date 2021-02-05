Ross Tennenbaum Sells 926 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 719,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,081. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.63 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
