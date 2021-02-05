Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €54.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.02 ($56.50).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

BNP opened at €42.49 ($49.98) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.17. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.