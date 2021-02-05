Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

DG opened at €81.30 ($95.65) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

