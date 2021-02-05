Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $47.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 50,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 966,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

