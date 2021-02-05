Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $90.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.