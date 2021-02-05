Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$68.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.44.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,974. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.28. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.52.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total transaction of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 over the last 90 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

