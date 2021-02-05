Royal Bank of Canada Increases DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $38.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

DXC Technology stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

