Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,286.80 ($16.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,336.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.56.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

