Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,606,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,006,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.39. 3,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.91. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $370.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.