Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.87. 3,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,538. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $257.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.03.

