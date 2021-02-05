Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

ADBE traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.04. 52,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

