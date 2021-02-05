Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

