Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $311.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,446. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.56.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.