Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 6,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.05. 1,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $134.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

