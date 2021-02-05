Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 694 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.00. 94,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,667. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

