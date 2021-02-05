Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $9,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 389,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,024. The company has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

