Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.44. 22,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,182. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.