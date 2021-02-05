Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

