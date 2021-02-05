Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

