Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.53. 31,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.16. The company has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.