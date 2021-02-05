Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.17. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

