Royal Fund Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 261.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 326.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

