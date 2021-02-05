Royal Fund Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.