Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.43. 7,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,183. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $291.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

