Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Waste Management by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.46. 24,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,419. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,568 shares of company stock worth $8,203,553. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

