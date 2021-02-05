Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.86. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,303. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $127.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

