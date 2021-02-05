Royal Fund Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 20,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

