Royal Fund Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 361,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $164.35. 99,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

