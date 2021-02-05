Royal Fund Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

VONE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $181.55.

