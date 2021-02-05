Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after acquiring an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $225.70. 62,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.70 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

