Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.94. 155,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,524. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.35. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock worth $333,839,466. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

