Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.78. 151,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

