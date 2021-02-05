Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.65. 60,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.