Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,330. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

