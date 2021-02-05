Royal Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 144,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

