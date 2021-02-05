Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,969 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,887,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 54,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

