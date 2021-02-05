Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,082 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,322,000 after buying an additional 187,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.07. 6,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,580. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

