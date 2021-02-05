Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $88.87. 132,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

