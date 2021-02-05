Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

